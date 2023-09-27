Patrick Renna’s Fortunes: Unveiling The Net Worth Of The “Ham” Porter Star

Patrick Renna, renowned for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the 1993 sports comedy “The Sandlot,” has not only etched his name in movie history but also accrued a notable net worth of $1.5 million.
His career in the entertainment industry spans numerous films and television series, making him a recognizable figure to audiences worldwide.
|Patrick Renna Net Worth
|$1.5 Million
|Date of Birth
|March 3, 1979
|Place of Birth
|Boston, Massachusetts
|Nationality
|American
|Profession
|Actor
Patrick Renna Early Life and Rise to Fame
Patrick Renna, born as Patrick Maxwell Renna on March 3, 1979, in Boston, Massachusetts, embarked on his journey to stardom at a young age. His family’s steadfast support and a foundation in his hometown, Boston, helped him avoid the pitfalls of the “child star curse.”
Renna’s commitment to maintaining a sense of normalcy throughout his career is evident in his unwavering bonds with his friends and family.
Renna’s acting career began with an uncredited role in a 1992 episode of the Nickelodeon series “Salute Your Shorts.” However, it was his portrayal of Hamilton “Ham” Porter in “The Sandlot” in 1993 that catapulted him to fame.
The film’s iconic line, “You’re killing me Smalls!,” remains etched in the annals of 1990s movie history and continues to resonate with fans. This catchphrase even inspired Patrick’s YouTube series, “You’re Killing Me,” and his podcast, “You’re Killing Me with Patrick Renna.”
Patrick Renna Career
With over 50 acting credits to his name, Patrick Renna’s career showcases his versatility in both film and television. Notable highlights include appearances in films such as:
- “Son in Law” (1993)
- “The Big Green” (1995)
- “Sometimes They Come Back… Again” (1996)
- “Falling Sky” (1998)
- “National Lampoon Presents Dorm Daze” (2003)
- “Fear, Inc.” (2016)
In addition to his film career, Renna has made guest appearances on prominent television series like “The X-Files” (1998), “ER” (1999), “Judging Amy” (2002–2003), “Over There” (2005), “Boston Legal” (2005–2007), “Bones” (2014), and “GLOW” (2018).
Notably, Patrick Renna also ventured into production, co-producing the 2015 film “Bad Roomies.” His voice acting talent graced the animated series “Recess” from 1998 to 2000, and he lent his voice to related films.
In 2019, the exciting news of “The Sandlot” being revived as a TV series delighted fans. This new iteration would feature nearly the entire original cast, preserving the nostalgia of the beloved film.
Patrick Renna Net Worth
Patrick Renna net worth is $1.5 million.
Awards
In 1994, Patrick Renna and his castmates from “The Sandlot” shared a Young Artist Award for Outstanding Youth Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
Personal Life
Patrick has been happily married to his wife, Jasmin, since October 6, 2006. The couple has been blessed with two sons, Flynn (born April 14, 2017) and Liam (born June 6, 2020). The Renna family is active in the Church of Scientology, and Jasmin has served as the church’s Executive Director of the Mission of Los Feliz.
