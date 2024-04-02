Patrick Warburton Siblings: Growing Up with a Sitcom Star

Patrick Warburton is an American actor known for various TV roles like David Puddy on Seinfeld, the title character on The Tick, Jeb Denton on Less Than Perfect, Jeff Bingham on Rules of Engagement and Lemony Snicket on A Series of Unfortunate Events.

He has also voiced characters in animations such as Joe Swanson in Family Guy, Sheriff Bronson Stone in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove, Buzz Lightyear in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Brock Samson in The Venture Bros.

Patrick is recognized for his deep voice and has appeared in films, TV shows and voice acting roles, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, he is involved in charity work, hosting the annual celebrity golf tournament The Warburton to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Siblings

Patrick has three sisters, namely Mary, Lara and Megan.

While there is limited public information available about his siblings, it is known that they grew up together in Huntington Beach, California.

Patrick has not extensively discussed his siblings in the media, as he tends to keep his personal life relatively private.

However, his close bond with his family is evident in various interviews where he has mentioned them briefly.

Despite not being in the spotlight like their famous brother, Patrick’s sisters have been supportive of his successful acting career.

Parents

Patrick’s parents are John Charles Warburton III and Barbara Lord.

He grew up in Huntington Beach, California, and currently resides in Ventura County with his wife Cathy and their four children, Talon, Alexandra (Lexie), Shane and Gabriel.

Patrick’s parents and family have played a significant role in his life, with his children being described as the ultimate joy and love of his life.

Career

Patrick’s career spans various TV shows, films, and voice acting roles.

He gained recognition for playing David Puddy on Seinfeld and the title character on The Tick.

Patrick’s deep voice led to voice acting roles like Joe Swanson in Family Guy, Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove and Brock Samson in The Venture Bros.

He has also appeared in movies and TV series like The Civilization of Maxwell Bright and Crowded.

Patrick’s career showcases his versatility, from portraying comedic characters to more serious roles.

Additionally, he has been involved in advertising, voicing characters in commercials for companies like National Car Rental and Carrier Corporation.

Despite his success, Warburton remains humble and humorous, acknowledging the impermanence of showbiz and embracing the fun in his work.

Awards and accolades

Patrick has received recognition for his versatile contributions to the entertainment industry.

He won the Best Actor award at the Boulder International Film Festival for his performance in The Civilization of Maxwell Bright and also received the Beverly Hills Film Festival Award for Best Male Performance for the same role.

While he has not won major awards, Warburton has been critically acclaimed for his performances, earning nominations like a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for his role in Seinfeld.

Additionally, his philanthropic endeavors and impactful voice work in video games have further solidified his reputation in the industry.