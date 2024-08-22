Patton Oswalt’s Net Worth

Patton Oswalt, an accomplished American stand-up comedian, voice-over artist, and actor, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Renowned for his sharp wit and unique comedic style, Oswalt’s career began in the late 1980s, gaining significant momentum throughout the 1990s. His comedy often explores themes of pop culture, current events, and his own life experiences, making him a relatable and beloved figure in the world of entertainment.

Early Life

Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1969, Patton Oswalt was named after General George Patton, reflecting his family’s deep military roots. He grew up in Ashburn, Virginia, where he attended Broad Run High School before pursuing an English degree at the College of William and Mary. During his college years, Oswalt was an active member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, laying the groundwork for his future in entertainment.

Patton Oswalt Career

Oswalt’s stand-up career is marked by a series of successful comedy specials and albums, but his talents extend far beyond the stage. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Spence Olchin on the hit television show The King of Queens (1998-2007). However, it was his voice work as Remy in the critically acclaimed Pixar film Ratatouille (2007) that truly solidified his place in Hollywood. His performance in this beloved animated film showcased his versatility and helped him reach an even broader audience.

Oswalt has also made memorable appearances on popular television shows such as Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), and he has starred in his own series, including The Comedians of Comedy (2005) and The Heart, She Holler (2011-2014). His ability to transition seamlessly between comedy, drama, and voice acting has earned him a diverse portfolio of work and a loyal fanbase.

Comedy Career

Oswalt’s journey into comedy began in the late 1980s, and by the mid-1990s, he had already made a name for himself with his own HBO comedy special in 1996. His role as a video store clerk on Seinfeld marked one of his early television appearances, but it was his portrayal of Spence Olchin on The King of Queens that brought him widespread recognition. This role, along with his standout performance as Remy in Ratatouille, established Oswalt as a prominent figure in both television and film.

Beyond his on-screen work, Oswalt has appeared in various films and television shows, including Magnolia, Madagascar 2: Escape to Africa, Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner, and The United States of Tara. His stand-up specials have been featured on Comedy Central, further cementing his status as a comedic heavyweight. Additionally, he has lent his voice to narrate the popular television show The Goldbergs.

Other Work

Oswalt’s talents extend beyond stand-up and acting; he is also an accomplished writer and comic book enthusiast. In 2003, he wrote a backup story for a “Batman” comic and later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. His relationship with Marvel continues to thrive, particularly with his involvement in the animated series M.O.D.O.K.. Oswalt’s love for “nerd” culture has also led to appearances on various internet podcasts, interview shows, and Netflix’s revival of Mystery Science Theater 3000.

In addition to his work in comics, Oswalt has written several books, including memoirs like Zombie Spaceship Wasteland and Silver Screen Fiend: Learning About Life from an Addiction to Film. His diverse body of work showcases his passion for storytelling and his deep appreciation for the art of comedy.

Voice Acting and Video Games

Thanks to his success with Ratatouille, Oswalt has become a prolific voice actor, contributing to projects like Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and We Bare Bears: The Movie. His voice acting skills have also extended to video games, including roles in the Grand Theft Auto series, Minecraft: Story Mode, and Ghostbusters VR: Now Hiring.

Personal Life

Oswalt’s personal life has been marked by both triumph and tragedy. In 2005, he married writer Michelle Eileen McNamara, and together they had one daughter. Tragically, Michelle passed away in 2016, leaving Oswalt to finish her true crime project I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, which ultimately contributed to solving the infamous Golden State Killer case. In 2017, Oswalt found love again and became engaged to actress Meredith Salenger, who has an extensive career in TV and film.

Real Estate

In 2009, Oswalt and Michelle purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.615 million from Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik. After Michelle’s passing, Oswalt sold the house in 2017 for $2.6 million.

