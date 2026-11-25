Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 11 co-accused have been convicted of various offences against children in the Shakahola child abuse case, while 24 accused persons have been acquitted on all counts.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Principal Magistrate N. Chepchirchir convicted 12 of the 36 accused persons who were facing charges relating to offences against children.

Mackenzie was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm, an alternative charge to Count 2, and cruelty to a child in Counts 3, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

The second accused, Smart Deri Mwakalama, was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm and cruelty to a child in Count 15, while the third accused, Stephen Sanga Muye, was found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm and cruelty to a child in Count 15.

Evans Kolombe Sirya, the fourth accused, and Titus Munyao Musyoka, the 11th accused, were convicted of cruelty to a child in Count 15.

Gilbert Kea Katana and Peris Mupa, alias Kadeo Yeri Katana, were convicted of cruelty to a child in Count 3 and infringing a child’s right to education in Count 4.

Catherine Wanjiru Henry was found guilty of cruelty to a child in Count 15 and infringing a child’s right to education in Count 16, while Alice Kawira was convicted of infringing a child’s right to education in Count 6.

Agnes Shihale Jumba was convicted of cruelty to a child in Count 13 and infringing a child’s right to education in Count 14.

Felix Katana and Frida Katana were convicted of infringing a child’s right to education in Count 11.

24 Accused Acquitted

The court acquitted 24 accused persons on all counts, ordering their release unless they were being held on other lawful grounds.

All 36 accused persons were also acquitted of the torture charges, with each cleared of any other count on which they were not convicted.

The case involved allegations of child abuse, assault, cruelty and the violation of children’s right to education arising from activities associated with the Shakahola community.

Sentencing Set for December 15

The court did not immediately pass sentence on the 12 convicted persons, directing that they be heard in mitigation on December 15, 2026.

The Probation and Aftercare Service is expected to prepare pre-sentence reports to guide the court during sentencing.

Any party dissatisfied with the judgment may appeal to the High Court within 14 days, while convicted accused persons have 14 days to appeal from the date of sentencing.