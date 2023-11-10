Suspected Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Found Guilty of Illegally Distributing Films

Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie has been found guilty of owning and distributing films without a license.

In a statement released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on Friday, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The suspected cult leader will be sentenced after a pre-sentence report is tabled in Court.

“One Paul Mckenzie has today been found guilty of being in possession and distributing films which have not been classified and operating a filming studio without a valid filming licence. Prosecution’s Joseph Mwangi proved the case,” said the DPP.

“The court also ordered that a pre-sentence report be filed by the Probation and Aftercare Services to capture the sentiments of the complainant, which is the Prosecution.”

The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2023.