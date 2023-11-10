fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Suspected Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Found Guilty of Illegally Distributing Films

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    paul mackenzie
    Pastor Paul Mackenzie. [COURTESY]

    Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie has been found guilty of owning and distributing films without a license.

    In a statement released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) on Friday, the High Court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

    The suspected cult leader will be sentenced after a pre-sentence report is tabled in Court.

    “One Paul Mckenzie has today been found guilty of being in possession and distributing films which have not been classified and operating a filming studio without a valid filming licence. Prosecution’s Joseph Mwangi proved the case,” said the DPP.

    “The court also ordered that a pre-sentence report be filed by the Probation and Aftercare Services to capture the sentiments of the complainant, which is the Prosecution.”

    The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2023.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Kenyans Asked to Get Tree Seedlings At Chief’s Offices for Planting on Monday

    Suspected Cult Leader Paul Mackenzie Found Guilty of Illegally Distributing Films

     
    Probe Launched After Kisii Polytechnic Student Fatally Stabbed by Lover