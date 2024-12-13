Paul Skenes Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the MLB Player

Paul Skenes, born May 29, 2002, is a professional baseball pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He made his MLB debut in May 2024 and quickly established himself as a top talent, winning the National League Rookie of the Year and finishing third in the NL Cy Young Award race.

Standing 6’6″, Skenes is noted for his impressive work ethic and physical presence on the mound.

In his rookie season, he recorded an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and set a franchise record with 170 strikeouts.

Siblings

Paul has two sisters, namely Lauren Skenes, his older sister, and Kristen Skenes, his younger sister.

Lauren graduated with a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from California State Polytechnic University Pomona and works as a manufacturing engineer.

Kristen prefers to keep her personal information private and does not share much on social media.

College career

Skenes began his college baseball journey at the United States Air Force Academy, where he made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2021.

Showcasing his talent as both a pitcher and a designated hitter, he earned the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year award.

In his sophomore year, Skenes continued to excel, earning the John Olerud Award, which is given annually to the best two-way player in college baseball.

After two successful years at the Air Force Academy, Skenes transferred to Louisiana State University (LSU) to further enhance his skills and compete at a higher level.

During the 2023 season at LSU, he emerged as a standout ace for the Tigers.

His performance included a low earned run average (ERA) and high strikeout totals, contributing significantly to LSU’s success.

Skenes played a pivotal role in leading the Tigers to victory in the 2023 College World Series, where they claimed the national championship.

MLB career

In July 2023, Skenes was selected first overall in the MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, underscoring his status as one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball.

He made his MLB debut in May 2024, transitioning from college baseball to Major League Baseball amid much anticipation from fans and analysts alike.

In his rookie season, Skenes quickly established himself as a dominant force on the mound.

He finished with an impressive record of 11 wins and 3 losses, an outstanding 1.96 ERA, and set a franchise record with 170 strikeouts.

His remarkable performance earned him accolades, including winning the National League Rookie of the Year award and finishing third in voting for the NL Cy Young Award, which recognizes the best pitchers in Major League Baseball.

Accolades

Skenes has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his baseball career, particularly during his time in college and his rookie season in Major League Baseball.

In 2023, while playing for LSU, Skenes won the Dick Howser Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in NCAA Division I baseball.

He was also named the SEC Pitcher of the Year and recognized as Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year.

His remarkable performance included leading the nation with 209 strikeouts and earning the title of College World Series Most Outstanding Player after helping LSU secure the national championship.

Additionally, he was honored with the John Olerud Award for being the best two-way player in college baseball during his time at the Air Force Academy.

Transitioning to professional baseball, Skenes made an impressive debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024.

He was named the National League Rookie of the Year, becoming only the second player in Pirates history to receive this honor.

His rookie season featured a record of 11 wins and 3 losses, a 1.96 ERA, and a franchise record of 170 strikeouts.

Skenes was also a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award and was selected for the All-MLB First Team, showcasing his status as one of the top pitchers in baseball.