Paula Deen Net Worth

Paula Deen, an American restaurateur, cook, author, and television personality, has amassed a net worth of $12 million. Renowned for her Southern cooking style, Deen has released numerous successful cookbooks and hosted several popular cooking shows, including “Paula’s Best Dishes” on the Food Network from 2008 to 2013.

Paula Deen Career

Paula Deen’s career has seen both significant successes and notable controversies. Known for her hearty, Southern-style recipes, she became a household name with dishes like macaroni and cheese and indulgent pies. Her restaurant, “The Lady & Sons,” has expanded twice due to its popularity and inspired a spin-off restaurant. Additionally, Deen launched a line of desserts at Walmart and ventured into furniture and home accessories.

She hosted multiple cooking shows on the Food Network and won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Host. Despite criticism over the healthiness of her recipes, her popularity has driven her success, contributing significantly to her net worth.

Personal Life

Born Paula Ann Hiers on January 19, 1947, in Albany, Georgia, Deen faced personal challenges early in life, including the loss of her parents before she was 23 and a failed marriage. Cooking became her solace during this period, helping her cope with panic attacks and agoraphobia.

She married Jimmy Deen in 1965, with whom she had two sons. After their divorce in 1989, Deen supported her family through various jobs, eventually marrying Michael Groover, a tugboat captain, in 2004.

Real Estate Investments

In 2006, Deen invested $3.75 million in a 4.5-acre property on Wilmington Island near Savannah, Georgia. By 2009, she had constructed a 28,000-square-foot mansion on this property, which she sold in 2020 for $6.818 million.

Restaurant Ventures

Deen’s culinary journey began with a catering service called The Bag Lady, operated from her home kitchen. As the business grew, she opened “The Lady” restaurant in a Best Western hotel in Savannah, Georgia, in 1991. By 1996, she had established “The Lady & Sons” in downtown Savannah. The restaurant quickly gained fame, earning the title of “International Meal of the Year” from USA Today in 1999.

Deen also ventured into casino buffets and other restaurants, including Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen and Paula Deen’s Creek House.

Cookbooks and Publications

Paula Deen has authored several cookbooks, starting with “The Lady & Sons Savannah Country Cookbook” and “The Lady & Sons, Too!” in 1997. Her memoir, “It Ain’t All About the Cookin’,” was published in 2007. She also launched a lifestyle magazine, “Cooking with Paula Deen,” which achieved a circulation of 7.5 million by 2009.

Television and Media Presence

Deen’s television career began in 1999 with the Food Network, leading to her show “Paula’s Home Cooking” in 2002. She later hosted “Paula’s Party” and “Paula’s Best Dishes.” Despite a setback in 2013 due to a controversy involving racial slurs, Deen continued her media presence, launching the Paula Deen Channel on Roku in 2015 and the syndicated show “Positively Paula” in 2016. She also competed on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015.

Other Ventures

In 2009, Deen introduced a dessert line at Walmart, including signature pies and cakes. She made her film debut in “Elizabethtown” (2005) and continues to appear on home shopping networks, selling a variety of products.

Controversies

Deen’s career has been marred by several controversies, including a 2013 lawsuit for racial and sexual discrimination, which led to significant backlash and loss of endorsements. She has also faced criticism for the unhealthy nature of her recipes, especially given her diagnosis of Type 2 Diabetes in 2012.

