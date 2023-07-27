Pauline Njoroge Recounts Dramatic Events Leading to Arrest

I shall not be silenced, Jubilee party official Pauline Njoroge has said after her dramatic arrest over the weekend in Watamu.

In a lengthy tweet on Thursday, Pauline who was released on free bond on Monday, said orders to arrest her were issued on Wednesday last week.

The digital strategist said the orders came from Nairobi and immediately DCI sleuths started tracking her.

She recounted how a person claiming to be a banker reached her asking her to collect documents in Malindi.

Her friend, Jane Nduta, also received a call on Saturday from someone enquiring about tour services.

“On Friday evening, I had received a strange phone call. The caller had identified himself as a person working for a bank. This person claimed that he had some confidential documents that he wanted to give me in Malindi and asked me to go alone. This startled me because I had not posted anywhere that I was at the Coast. So how did he know? Anyway, I decided to ignore. Nduta also received a call on Saturday morning from a person who wanted to know whether she does tours in Mombasa. We discussed these things and decided to carry on with our day,” said Pauline.

Shortly after leaving their rented apartment, Pauline and her friends were stopped by a double-cabin vehicle and asked to proceed to Watamu Police Station.

At the station, the cops took her mobile phone and then grilled her and Nduta in separate rooms. Their driver, Emanze Jilani, was still in the car.

Later, they returned to their rented apartment where a search was conducted. It is here, she narrated, that cops claimed to have discovered a roll of bhang behind the TV set and more in the vehicle.

“Long story short, the 3 of us were locked up and one of our lawyers who came to the station that night read to us the OB statement which was already in circulation. It indicated that we had been arrested for being in possession of narcotics and psychotropic substances,” she narrated.

Pauline who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto insisted that she will not sit and watch Kenya go back to the dark days of dictatorship.

She also asserted that her detention only made her resolve to fight for the freedom of Kenyans stronger.

“I shall not be silenced! By detaining us, you only strengthened our resolve. We will not sit and watch as some fellows try to turn the clock back, recreating our country’s dark past. Patriots of that generation sacrificed sweat and blood to liberate our country from dictatorship, so that we may have the democratic space we currently enjoy,” she said.

“Because of our present circumstances, the responsibility to guard against jealousy and our hard-earned freedom has fallen upon our generation. We must bear that responsibility bravely.”

Pauline was charged with hate speech and cybercrime offences.

