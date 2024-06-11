Pay Private Security Guards Minimum of Sh30,000, Authority Reminds Firms

Some private security firms are yet to comply with a directive to pay their staff a minimum wage of Sh30,000.

Those who have not complied with the directive have until June 17 to do so, Private Security Regulatory Authority said Monday June 10.

The authority said a significant number of private security companies have formally submitted legally binding commitments to pay the government set minimum wage of Sh30,000 for private security officers (security guards) in accordance with the legal instruments published by the Authority.

However, the CEO Fazul Mahamed said, despite numerous reminders, some private security companies have failed, declined and/or refused to submit their duly signed and commissioned legal commitments.

“To ensure compliance with minimum wage regulations, the Authority shall proceed, without further reference or reminder, to exercise its powers under Section 32 of the Private Security Regulation Act No. 13 of 2016.”

“Consequently, any private security company that fails to submit a duly signed and commissioned Legal Commitment to pay the government set a minimum wage of Sh30,000 for Private Security Officers (Security Guards) by the close of business on 17th June 2024 will face immediate cancellation of their Certificate of Registration and subsequent deregistration from the register of licensed private security service providers.”

He said the Authority shall be conducting periodic reviews of the compliance status of private security companies with the provisions of the Act.

PSRA has set the basic minimum monthly wages for all private security guards operating in Kenya.

The minimum pay will be Sh18,994 with a house allowance of Sh2,849.11 and overtime allowance of Sh8,156.81, totaling to Sh30,000 per month.

The statutory deductions will be National Social Security Fund (Sh1080), Social Health Insurance Fund (Sh825), Pay As You Earn (Sh1229.75) and affordable house levy (Sh450).

Mahamed has directed employers to comply with the directives warning that any employer who remunerates guards below the mandated basic minimum shall be liable to a fine of Sh2 million, according to the law.

The PSRA has also commenced nationwide registration, licensing, and issuance of Guard Force Numbers (GFN) to private security officers.

Those to be issued with the numbers include private security guards, corporate security officers, and all persons providing private security services, either employed or otherwise engaged by Government institutions or agencies.

It is now a mandatory requirement for all guards to undergo training in security matters in an institution accredited by the Authority as a prerequisite requirement for registration and licensing in accordance with Section 23 (2) (d) of the Act.

“The guards who will be undergoing Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) accredited training will be issued with Security Force Numbers,” he said.

Any person -including government institutions, security companies, corporate entities, organizations, and associations –who hires employs or otherwise engages the services of any private security service provider and pays or remunerates them below the mandated basic minimum shall be liable to a fine of Sh2 million, according to the Private Security Regulatory Act.

The PSRA is established to regulate the Private Security Industry in accordance with the Act and the values and principles set out in the Constitution.

Section 69 of the Private Security Regulation Act states that a person who operates as a private security service provider without being the holder of a valid training certificate from an institution accredited by the Authority or without being registered by the Authority commits an offence and is liable to a fine of Sh2 million.

Mahamed said the Guard Force Number was the only proof that a Private Security Officer has been duly registered and licensed by the Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

The government is in the process of fully integrating the private security industry into the national security infrastructure.

This will enhance intelligence gathering, information sharing, crime detection and deterrence, crime scene protection and the collection and preservation of evidence.

Once formalised, private security providers will have a direct line of communication with the government’s command and control centre to minimise bureaucratic red tape and speed up response in emergencies.

The broad and deep penetration of PSOs into society, coupled with their daily interaction with fellow citizens across all social strata, strategically places the officers at the centre of raw intelligence, giving them unfettered access to a treasure trove of information vital to the planning and other security measures, according to experts.

The PSRA is also developing a grading system that will recalibrate reward systems to ensure that officers who are deemed to have excelled in service delivery not only receive appropriate recognition, but also higher grade categorisation and placement in more professionally challenging service cadres.

In July, the government launched the first private security training institute in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county.

The Miale Security Training Institution, the Curriculum and Training guidelines for this security sector were launched by the Internal Security Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo.

The launch was not only to meet the growing demand for well-trained professionals but also raise the bar for industry standards, ensuring the highest level of professionalism, competence, and integrity in the private security sector.

Fazul said there was need to professionalize the sector since private guards are part of the first line of emergency response.

“Their actions make a significant difference in the outcome of critical situations, highlighting their crucial role in ensuring public safety and security,” he said.

The sector currently employs over 900,000 people, with this industry now worth more than Sh100 billion annually, and regarded as a critical driver for Kenya’s economy in terms of job creation and contribution to our GDP growth.

The latest developments are aimed at re-engineering and streamlining the sector’s operations to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

This would involve providing them with the right training so that they can detect, deter and effectively respond to the current and emerging security threats appropriately.

The guards will also be adequately equipped with requisite security equipment and tools of trade to enable them to handle security situations in times of need.