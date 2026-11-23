The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has launched an online portal to facilitate the transition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) registered under the repealed NGOs Co-ordination Act, 1990, to the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Act.

The authority said all organisations registered under the former law must complete the transition by May 14, 2027.

The exercise applies to organisations registered before July 6, 2026, whether their registration was done manually or online.

PBORA said the process will involve updating organisational records to comply with the PBO Act and Regulation 43 of the Public Benefit Organizations Regulations, 2026.

However, the authority clarified that organisations will not be required to undergo fresh registration.

PBORA Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Laxmana Kiptoo said the portal was now operational and urged affected organisations to begin the process early.

“The portal is now live, and we encourage every organization registered under the old law to begin the transition early,” Kiptoo said.

“This is an update of records, not a fresh registration, and organizations retain their original registration date and number. Our team is ready to support organizations through the process,” he added.

Kiptoo clarified that organisations registered after July 5, 2026, would not be required to transition because they are already registered as PBOs under the new law.

The PBO Act became operational on May 14, 2024, replacing the NGOs Co-ordination Act, No. 19 of 1990.

Organisations registered under the repealed law were initially required to transition by May 14, 2025.

The deadline was extended by one year because the regulations required to guide the process had not been finalised.

Following the approval of the PBO Regulations, 2026, in April this year, the transition period was extended by a further 12 months to allow PBORA to establish the necessary infrastructure.

The authority said the online portal was now ready to facilitate the exercise.

Documents required for the transition

PBORA has outlined several details and documents that organisations must submit through the portal.

These include particulars of the organisation and its governing body, as well as a revised constitution aligned with the PBO Act.

Organisations must also provide minutes containing resolutions to enter the Register of PBOs in accordance with the new law and Regulation 43. The minutes should also show that the organisation has resolved to amend its constitution to comply with the Act.

Other requirements include a copy of the NGO certificate of registration issued under the repealed law, a description of the organisation’s public benefit purposes and activities, and its main and specific objectives.

Organisations must also provide details of their current counties of operation and financial year.

How NGOs can complete the transition

The transition process will be conducted through the eCitizen portal.

One of the organisation’s directors must log in to the platform and complete the online application form.

Applicants are required to provide accurate information about the organisation, including its governance structure, and upload all the supporting documents.

Before submitting the application, organisations should review the information to ensure that it is complete and accurate.

Once submitted, PBORA will review the application. Applicants can track its progress through their online profiles.

After verification, the authority will issue a certificate bearing the organisation’s PBO name and new registration number.

The certificate will also retain the organisation’s original registration date and registration number under the repealed NGOs Co-ordination Act.

PBORA has encouraged all affected organisations to complete the process before the May 14, 2027 deadline to ensure their records are updated under the new legal framework.