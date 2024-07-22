fbpx
    PBRA Launches Investigation Into 16 NGOs Over Alleged Protest Funding

    PBRA Launches Investigation Into 16 NGOs Over Protest Funding Claims

    The Public Benefit Regulation Authority (PBRA) has initiated an investigation into 16 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) listed by the government for allegedly funding protests.

    The investigation is being conducted under Section 6 of the Public Benefit Organizations (PBOs) Act of 2013.

    According to a statement signed by PBRA Chairman Mwambu Mabonga and CEO Lindon Nicolas, the investigation aims to determine if these NGOs have violated the PBOs Act or other Kenyan laws.

    The statement noted that while three of the NGOs are registered under the PBOs Act of 2013, the rest are registered with the Registrar of Societies and Companies.

    “Pursuant to Section 63 of the PBOs Act, 2013, the Authority has launched investigations into the conduct of PBOs operating in Kenya over the allegations that they may have breached the PBOs Act and other written laws in Kenya,” the statement reads.

    On July 19, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei in a letter to  Ford Foundation President Darren Walker listed 16 NGOs that were alleged to have received funds from Ford Foundation to fund protests.

    The NGOs under investigation and their reported funding amounts include:

    • Africa Uncensored Limited (Project Mulika): US$250,000
    • Women’s Link Worldwide: US$750,000
    • Centre for Resource Mobilization and Development: US$20,000
    • Transform Empowerment for Action Initiative: US$220,000
    • Kenya Human Rights Commission: US$600,000
    • Open Institute Trust: US$100,000
    • Africa Centre for Open Governance: US$200,000
    • Transparency International: US$300,000
    • The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA): US$200,000
    • National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (K): US$257,000
    • Shining Hope for Communities Inc.: US$2,050,000
    • Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders Kenya: US$250,000
    • Community Aid International: US$100,000
    • Mzalendo Trust
    • Usikimye (Femicide)
    • Citizens Advancement Initiative

    The PBRA has also announced that all organizations involved in public benefit activities in Kenya must either obtain Public Benefit status or register with the authority.

    Furthermore, the PBRA has forwarded the case to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for additional scrutiny.

    “The Authority has further forwarded to the DCI for further investigations, PBOs are currently in operation without obtaining the requisite registration and yet the PBOs in question are receiving funding that they are not accountable for, running bank accounts that have not been authorized and implementing projects that cannot be quantified or accounted for.”

