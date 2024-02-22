PCEA Church on Spot After Official’s Home Raided by Auctioneers Over Guaranteed Sacco Loan

The future of a senior member of the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) is in limbo after auctioneers attached property yesterday after he failed to pay Sh7 million of a staff guaranteed loan he secured and failed to pay.

In a growingly embarrassing situation for the Church, the newly elected Treasurer of the PCEA Rev. David Nderitu Ndumo had auctioneers raid his home in the leafy suburbs of Marurui Estate North of Nairobi carting away electronics, furniture and cars in a bid to recover monies now being deducted from 15 guarantors who took him to court.

This case is fast becoming a serious concern for members of the Church with one of their leaders elected to take care of the faithful coffers being indicted and found guilty of and receiving sanctions for failing to pay loan monies guaranteed by fellow employees.

In a case before Chairman B. Kimemia of the Cooperative Tribunal, Wright Auctioneers were granted orders to attach Rev Ndumo’s property to recover Sh7,616,309 after he refused to pay the loan guaranteed by colleagues some years back.

Lawyer Wambugu Wanjohi who represented the guarantors said his clients were delighted that finally justice had been served after some were deducted already up to Sh2 million as a consequence to Rev. Ndumo Defaulting and have questioned his ability to secure over Sh1 billion PCEA national budget with over three million Faithful in Kenya and the region.

The advocate noted that it is intriguing to have an individual so heartless as to refuse to pay monies guaranteed by colleagues and subject them to so much financial suffering with some not being able pay school fees for their children and provide for their families.

“We will make sure that we get the entire amounts including interest to offset deductions from my clients and victims of Rev. Ndumo as well as all interest accruing so that we settle this matter once and for all,” he said.

The lawyer disclosed the case has been dragging since 2019 with the Covid-19 pandemic taking a toll on the process but was glad that finally his clients will get a sigh of relief after the auction and their monies refunded.

Tribunal documents show that the case was determined in November 2023 and it was until yesterday that auctioneers successfully attached property belonging to the defaulting man of cloth.

This follows an order by the Cooperative Tribunal sitting in Nairobi giving instruction to wright Auctioneers this month to attach property belonging to Rev. Numo to offset the loan of Sh5.1 million and additional mounts being interest Sh2.3 million, taxes accruing to Sh187,664 and other costs coming to Sh1,300.

The Tribunal also awarded the plaintiffs Juma Olago and others against Rev Ndumo and Sheria Sacco, the cost of litigation amounting to Sh10,000.

We could not get a comment from Ndumo as his mobile phone rang unanswered.