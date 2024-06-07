Perez Hilton, an American celebrity blogger and actor, has a net worth of $20 million. Known for his controversial yet successful career in the entertainment news industry, Hilton rose to fame with his celebrity gossip blog, PerezHilton.com. Besides blogging, he has established himself as an actor and writer.

Perez Hilton Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth March 23, 1978 Place of Birth Miami, Florida Nationality American Profession Writer, Actor, TV Personality

Early Life

Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., known professionally as Perez Hilton, was born on March 23, 1978, in Miami, Florida. Raised by Cuban parents, he attended an all-boys Catholic school and grew up in areas like Little Havana and Westchester. After graduating in 1996, Hilton received a scholarship to New York University, initially aspiring to become an actor.

Perez Hilton Career

After graduating from New York University in 2000, Hilton attempted to break into acting but soon shifted his focus to blogging. He worked as a freelance writer and editor for various publications, including GLAAD and Instinct, a gay men’s magazine. His personal blog, initially called PageSixSixSix.com, started as a hobby. Within six months, it was dubbed “Hollywood’s most hated website” by The Insider. The site’s popularity surged, leading to server overloads.

Perez Hilton Blog

Renamed PerezHilton.com, the blog was inspired by Hilton’s admiration for Paris Hilton. Adopting the pen name “Perez Hilton,” he positioned himself as “the Latin version of Paris Hilton.” Over time, PerezHilton.com became a significant force in the entertainment industry. Hilton’s positive or negative coverage could significantly impact celebrities’ careers. For instance, the singer Mika gained prominence in North America due to favorable mentions on the blog.

Also Read: What Was Paul Walker Net Worth?

Despite the blog’s early struggles, Hilton’s relentless work ethic—often working 17-hour days—paid off. By 2007, PerezHilton.com was among the top ten digital entertainment news sources, drawing 2.6 million unique visitors per month. Although its popularity has declined since, it still maintained a respectable online presence by 2014.

Controversy

PerezHilton.com has been embroiled in numerous controversies. In 2007, Hilton incorrectly announced Cuban President Fidel Castro’s death, leading to widespread ridicule. The blog has also faced criticism for outing celebrities, including Neil Patrick Harris and Lance Bass, by posting compromising photos and information. While Hilton argued that making gay celebrities more visible advanced LGBTQ rights, his tactics were often viewed as cruel and disrespectful.

Legal Issues

PerezHilton.com has faced various legal challenges. In 2007, Sony sued Hilton for leaking unreleased Britney Spears songs. DJ Samantha Ronson also sued for defamation, resulting in Hilton paying $85,000. Other lawsuits involved a Colin Farrell sex tape and a topless photo of Jennifer Aniston. These legal issues impacted Hilton’s finances and web hosting arrangements.

Perez Hilton’s Earnings

At its peak, PerezHilton.com generated substantial ad revenue. In 2007, Hilton charged $9,000 per week for a single advertisement and $45,000 per week for the most extensive ad package. Despite a decline in traffic, the site remains lucrative. Hilton reportedly declined a $50 million offer to sell the site during its peak.

Family Life

Perez Hilton has three children, all delivered via surrogate mothers.

Real Estate

In 2009, Hilton purchased a Mediterranean-style villa in West Hollywood for $2 million. The 4,300-square-foot property features four bedrooms, a gated driveway, and a small yard with a pool and spa. He listed this property for $2.9 million in 2016.

In late 2015, Hilton bought a new property in LA’s Mid-City neighborhood for $2.9 million. Built in the 1920s with updated Spanish styling, this home was listed for sale in May 2023 for $4.2 million. In 2013, Hilton moved to Manhattan and later relocated to Las Vegas in January 2023.

Perez Hilton Net Worth

Perez Hilton net worth is $20 million.