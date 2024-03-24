Pete Hegseth, an American television host, producer, and writer, boasts a net worth of $6 million. Hegseth’s career has been multifaceted, including roles as an officer in the Army National Guard and as an executive director of Concerned Veterans for America and Vets For Freedom. Despite being considered as a potential replacement for David Shulkin as United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs in May 2018, Robert Wilkie was ultimately chosen for the position. Hegseth’s involvement in conservative politics dates back to his college years, where he occasionally advised Donald Trump during his presidency.

Pete Hegseth Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth June 6, 1980 Place of Birth Forest Lake, Minnesota Nationality American Profession Television Host, Producer, Writer

Contributor for Fox News

Since 2014, Hegseth has been a notable contributor to Fox News, appearing on various programs like “Fox and Friends,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and “Hannity.” Additionally, he has authored several books, including “In the Arena: Good Citizens, a Great Republic, and How One Speech Can Reinvigorate America” (2016) and “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free” (2020). In 2020, he wrote, produced, and hosted the Fox Nation special “Battle in the Holy City,” focusing on the conflict over Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Real Estate Ventures

On the real estate front, Hegseth made headlines in June 2022 when he acquired a lavish property in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, for $3.425 million. This sprawling mansion spans 9,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Early Life

Born on June 6, 1980, in Forest Lake, Minnesota, as Peter Brian Hegseth, he attended Princeton University, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team and published the conservative student publication “The Princeton Tory.”

Also Read: Pauley Perrette Net Worth

He later earned a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2013.

Military Service

Hegseth’s career trajectory saw him serve in various capacities, including as an infantry platoon leader in locations like Guantánamo Bay and Baghdad. He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal and Bronze Star Medal for his service. Additionally, he held executive roles in organizations such as Vets For Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America.

Personal Life

In his personal life, Hegseth has experienced both marital and professional controversies. He has been married multiple times and has children from different relationships. His on-air comments and actions have also sparked controversy, such as accidentally striking a drummer from West Point military academy with an axe during a live segment in 2015, and making contentious statements about cultural sites in Iran and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pete Hegseth Awards

Despite these controversies, Hegseth’s achievements include earning two Bronze Stars, a Combat Infantryman Badge, and an Expert Infantryman Badge, among other honors and decorations for his military service.

Pete Hegseth Net Worth

Pete Hegseth net worth is $6 million.