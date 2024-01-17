Peter Obi Net Worth: His Political Journey And Financial Fortunes

Peter Obi, a prominent Nigerian politician and businessman, has left an indelible mark on the political landscape, particularly as the former governor of Anambra State. Born on July 19, 1961, in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria, Obi’s political journey saw him at the helm of Anambra State’s affairs in 2006, 2007, and 2010. Today, he stands tall with a commendable net worth of $10 million.

Biography of Peter Obi

Peter Gregory Obi’s life story is woven into the fabric of Nigerian politics. Born on July 19, 1961, in Onitsha, he attended Christ the King College, Onitsha, before pursuing higher education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he graduated with a B.A (Hons) in philosophy in 1984.

Obi’s political journey took a significant turn when he served as the governor of Anambra State from March 17, 2006, to November 2, 2006. Despite facing impeachment during his first term, he demonstrated resilience and returned to office after legal battles. His commitment to public service extended to a second term, winning the election on February 6, 2010.

Beyond politics, Obi is a family man, married to Margaret Brownson Usen since 1992, with two children: Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi and Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi. His dedication to his Catholic faith is evident in his personal life.

Financial Standing and Ventures

Peter Obi’s financial standing is noteworthy, with a net worth estimated at $10 million. Apart from his political career, Obi has ventured into businesses that contribute to his financial success. Notably, he served as the chairman of Next International Nigeria Ltd and held positions in various financial institutions, including Fidelity Bank Plc.

His entrepreneurial spirit led him to chair and direct Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Ltd, Guardian Express Bank Plc, Future View Securities Ltd, Paymaster Nigeria Ltd, Chams Nigeria Ltd, Data Corp Ltd, and Card Centre Ltd. Notably, he became the youngest chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc.

Return to Office

Obi’s political journey faced challenges, including impeachment and legal battles. However, the Supreme Court of Nigeria upheld his contention, reinstating him as governor in June 2007. This legal victory marked the end of his successor’s, Andy Uba, tenure. On February 7, 2010, Obi secured another triumph, emerging as the winner in the gubernatorial elections, securing an additional four years as the governor of Anambra State.

Peter Obi Business

Beyond his role as a politician, Obi showcased his business acumen by becoming the chairman of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) after the 2015 general election. His leadership in various financial institutions highlights his multifaceted approach to contributing to Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Peter Obi Wife

In his personal life, Peter Obi is happily married to Margaret Brownson Usen since 1992. As of January 13, 2024, there is no record of him dating anyone.

Peter Obi Net Worth

Peter Obi net worth is $10 million. He continues to be a significant player in Nigeria’s political and economic spheres.