Petition Filed to Remove CJ Martha Koome Over Alleged Misconduct in Tribunal Appointments

A petition has been filed before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of Chief Justice Martha Koome from office.

The petitioner, Michael Kojo Otieno, claims that the Chief Justice failed to follow the law in appointing members of the tax appeal tribunal.

“While appointing persons to serve at the tax appeal tribunal, the judge failed to be honest in the execution of powers conferred to her by the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act based on powers conferred to the judge as a judicial officer…,”reads the petition in part

Kojo argues that the CJ was not transparent and diligent, adding that she discriminated against persons who had applied to be members of the board.

“The actions of the chief justice in appointing members more than the stipulated requirement violated section 4b of the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act,” Kojo says.

CJ appointed more than 20 members, according to the petition, violating article 3,10, and rule 5(3) of code of conduct of judicial officers.

The petitioner also cited the appointment to be a violation of article 166 (2) © of the constitution and section 13 of the leadership and Integrity Act.

He argues that for the above reasons/arguments, the chief justice is unfit to hold office and should be removed from office.

“The actions of the chief justice in the appointment of the tax appeal tribunal are indeed illegal, null and void and hence unfit to hold public office,” reads the documents.