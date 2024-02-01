fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Petition Filed to Remove CJ Martha Koome Over Alleged Misconduct in Tribunal Appointments

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Chief Justice Martha Koome

    A petition has been filed before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) seeking the removal of Chief Justice Martha Koome from office.

    The petitioner, Michael Kojo Otieno, claims that the Chief Justice failed to follow the law in appointing members of the tax appeal tribunal.

    “While appointing persons to serve at the tax appeal tribunal, the judge failed to be honest in the execution of powers conferred to her by the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act based on powers conferred to the judge as a judicial officer…,”reads the petition in part

    Kojo argues that the CJ was not transparent and diligent, adding that she discriminated against persons who had applied to be members of the board.

    “The actions of the chief justice in appointing members more than the stipulated requirement violated section 4b of the Tax Appeal Tribunal Act,” Kojo says.

    CJ appointed more than 20 members, according to the petition, violating article 3,10, and rule 5(3) of code of conduct of judicial officers.

    The petitioner also cited the appointment to be a violation of article 166 (2) © of the constitution and section 13 of the leadership and Integrity Act.

    He argues that for the above reasons/arguments, the chief justice is unfit to hold office and should be removed from office.

    “The actions of the chief justice in the appointment of the tax appeal tribunal are indeed illegal, null and void and hence unfit to hold public office,” reads the documents.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Nairobi County Secretary Summoned to Court Over Contempt Claims 

    Petition Filed to Remove CJ Martha Koome Over Alleged Misconduct in Tribunal Appointments

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X