Petrol, Kerosene Prices Drop as Diesel Remains Unchanged

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has reviewed fuel prices.

In the latest review, a litre of Super Petrol will sell at Ksh194.68 – a drop of Ksh0.85 while the price of a litre of Diesel remained at Ksh179.67.

Kerosene will effective July 15 sell at Ksh169.48, a Ksh3.96 drop from the current Ksh173.44 per litre.

“Taking into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products, the changes in the maximum allowed petroleum prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol and Kerosene decrease by Ksh0.85 and Ksh3.96 per litre respectively while Diesel remains unchanged,” said EPRA.

It added: “EPRA has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from July 15, 2023, to August 14, 2023, in accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022.”

The review was came 14 days after the Finance Act’s inclusion of a 16 percent VAT on petroleum goods, which resulted in a Ksh13 increase in the price of fuel on June 31.

The regulatory body increased the prices in spite of the High Court’s suspension of the Finance Act 2023.