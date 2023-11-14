Petrol Prices Remain Unchanged, Diesel and Kerosene Drop by Sh2

The price of super petrol will remain unchanged at Sh217.36 per litre in Nairobi as diesel and kerosene drop by Sh2.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director General Daniel Kiptoo said on Tuesday that consumers will not bear the burden despite the average landed cost of imported super petrol going up by 2.81 per cent per cubic metre in September, diesel by 3.28 per cent and kerosene by 6.31 per cent.

“In order to cushion consumers from the spike in pump prices as a consequence of the landed costs, the government has opted to stabilise pump prices for the November-December 2023 pricing cycle. The National Treasury has identified resources within the current resource envelope to compensate oil marketing companies,” he said.

A litre of diesel in Nairobi will now sell at Sh203.47, kerosene will retail at Sh203.06.

In Mombasa, super petrol will sell at Sh214.30, diesel at Sh20.41 and kerosene at Sh199.99.

According to EPRA, the actual fuel prices for the November-December cycle would have been Sh229.37 for a litre of super petrol, Sh223.29 for a litre of diesel and Sh206.70 for a litre of kerosene, without the stabilization.

“Epra wishes to assure the public of its continued commitment to the observance of fair competition and the protection of the interests of both consumers and investors in the energy and petroleum sectors,” he said.