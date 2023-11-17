Phasing Out of Police Uniform to Take Three Years, Maraga Team Says

The task force on police reforms wants the service to revert to the old blue uniform.

The current uniform was introduced in 2018 as part of reforms in the service when the Kenya Police and Administration Police Service merged.

This recommendation flows from the numerous complaints voiced on the quality and supply of uniforms to the members of the three services, the team led by former Chief Justice David Maraga said.

“As regards the NPS uniforms, in line with the overwhelming views of members of the public, police officers themselves, and the leadership of NPS, the taskforce recommends that the NPS reverts to its old uniform for a period of three years, during which a process of designing a new uniform should be commenced in accordance with the recommendations in this Report.”

“The Committee should also address the misuse of uniforms by the public,” the report says.

The team said the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, in consultation with the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration should develop and propose legislation for the establishment of a National Uniforms Committee composed of representatives from the Disciplined and Security Services whose mandate will be to approve standards, colours and qualities of uniforms for use by each Service.

The taskforce established that the three services have not automated their human recourse processes, thus creating loopholes and opportunities for manipulation and corruption.

Additionally, there are many instances where human resource functions are undertaken by uniformed officers who are not qualified HR professionals and end up making grave errors, even on mundane issues, to the chagrin of members of the Services.

It recommended that save for operational matters related to deployment, all other HR functions should be left to officers with the requisite HR training, experience, and competence to handle personnel matters in the services.

“Full digitalization of all HR services, including the payments of allowances will ensure rapid response to the needs of all NPS officers.

The team also received complaints about solicitation of bribes and/or sexual favours in exchange for deployment, transfers, training and promotions in the services and has recommended automation of all those processes to ensure transparency and equity.

To stem malpractices in recruitment into the services and promote competence, accountability and integrity, the tea, recommended automation of the recruitment processes, starting with online applications for the advertised positions followed by personal interviews at the recruitment centres.

It added the current medical insurance cover has been a source of great anguish, frustration, and discontent, especially among the junior officers of the NPS and KPS.

The team established that the poor transition process from the previous scheme and illegal daily capitations have contributed to the poor services that officers have and continue to receive.

It recommended non-renewal of the 2023 medical insurance contract to ensure that any future medical insurance negotiations should ensure there is an adequate transition period to avoid disruptions;

It added any new insurer should have and provide proof of adequate, accessible, and effective accredited service providers taking into consideration the nature of the services required especially in the “forward” areas and the insurance scheme should comprehensively cover mental health and the implementation of all policies related to mental and psychosocial care should be prioritized.

For effective and optimal utilization of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Forensic Laboratory, the taskforce urged Parliament to enact enabling legislation to establish an adequately funded and well-regulated National Forensic Laboratory under the DCI but open to use by other criminal justice sector institutions.

A mechanism for ensuring the integrity of the processes and results of the Forensic Laboratory should be part of the regulatory framework.

The team said it received complaints of encroachment on to and outright grabbing of pieces of land owned by the services and recommended that the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior and National Administration should, within six months, appoint and facilitate a committee to carry out an inventory of the three Services’ institutional land and ensure its titling.

The team concluded the remuneration and allowances payable to the members of the three Services- National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and NYS- has been one of their key grievances.

The taskforce noted that a major challenge in evaluating and determining the remuneration of the Services has been the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s use of inappropriate tools and its lack of recognition that the services’ mandate and nature of work is unique and different from that of mainstream Public Service in terms of decision-making, risks, and disruption of family life, among other factors.

The team recommended the creation of “the Disciplined and Security Services Sector” comprising the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Intelligence Service (NIS), National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prison Service (KPS), and National Youth Service (NYS) as a separate budget sector.

The team recommended that the basic salary of the members of the three Services be raised by 40 per cent at the lowest constable level with a decompression ratio, based on the current salary, achieving a three per cent increment in basic salary at the highest rank in three years from July 2024.

For non-uniformed members of NPS, given their work environment, the Taskforce has recommended a new allowance to improve their terms and conditions of service. Given their job descriptions, roles and responsibilities, the task force has not reviewed their remuneration structure as it is in line with the rest of the Public Service.

To address complaints of misappropriation, the task force has recommended that the payment of all allowances should be automated and promptly made directly into the officers’ bank accounts. Cash payment of allowances should be prohibited.