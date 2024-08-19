Phil Donahue, Pioneering Talk Show Host, Passes Away At 88

Phil Donahue, the trailblazing talk show host who transformed daytime television by addressing controversial topics in front of live audiences, has passed away at the age of 88 after a long illness. His family announced the news on Monday.

Donahue died peacefully at home on Sunday night, surrounded by his loved ones, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas, his sister, children, grandchildren, and his cherished golden retriever, Charlie, according to a statement provided to CNN.

The news of Donahue’s death has left many in shock and mourning, including fellow talk show host Oprah Winfrey, who took to social media to honor his legacy.

“There wouldn’t have been an Oprah Show without Phil Donahue being the first to prove that daytime talk and women watching should be taken seriously,” Winfrey wrote. “He was a pioneer. I’m glad I got to thank him for it. Rest in peace, Phil.”

Donahue was the face of The Phil Donahue Show for nearly three decades, from 1967 to 1996. Even though his show ended 28 years ago, Donahue remained in the public eye. In May, he was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Born Phillip John Donahue on December 21, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, he began his career as a radio and TV news anchor in Ohio. His big break came in 1967 when Dayton’s WLWD TV launched The Phil Donahue Show. Donahue revolutionized talk shows by allowing the studio audience to ask questions, making the show a platform for discussing hot-button issues like women’s rights.

As the show gained popularity, it moved from Dayton to Chicago and then to New York, expanding to stations across the country. The show’s national syndication brought in higher-profile guests, including actress Marlo Thomas, who would later become Donahue’s wife. Viewers watched as the couple seemed to fall in love on live television.

Donahue’s approach to talk shows paved the way for future hosts like Oprah Winfrey. Reflecting on his impact, Winfrey once asked him if he knew he was setting the stage for a Black woman in television. Donahue humbly replied that during the early days of his show, his team was simply focused on keeping it afloat, with limited resources and no stars to draw in viewers.