Phil Jackson, a basketball legend has a legacy that transcends the courts. With a net worth of $70 million, Jackson’s remarkable career as a player, coach, and team executive has left an indelible mark on the NBA landscape.

Phil Jackson Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth September 17, 1945 Place of Birth Montana Nationality American Profession Coach, Basketball Coach, Basketball Player

Early Life

Born on September 17, 1945, in Montana, Phil Jackson’s upbringing in a religious household shaped his early years.

Despite initial aspirations to become a minister, Jackson’s talent on the basketball court led him to pursue a career in sports.

His journey began in high school, where he excelled in basketball, football, and baseball, laying the foundation for his future success.

Phil Jackson Career

Drafted by the New York Knicks in 1967, Jackson’s tenure as a power forward spanned 12 seasons, culminating in a championship victory in 1973.

Transitioning from a substitute to a key player, Jackson’s contributions to the Knicks solidified his place in NBA history.

Coaching Career

Jackson’s coaching career commenced in Puerto Rico before catapulting to the NBA, where he achieved unparalleled success.

Also Read: What Was Nipsey Hussle Net Worth When He Died?

Joining the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach in 1987, Jackson’s promotion to head coach marked the beginning of a dynasty.

Guiding the Bulls to six championship titles with his innovative tactics and leadership, Jackson cemented his status as a coaching legend.

Executive Stint

Following his coaching tenure, Jackson ventured into team management, serving as president of the New York Knicks.

Despite financial success, tensions and performance issues led to his departure from the Knicks in 2017, concluding a transformative chapter in his career.

Jackson’s lucrative contracts and earnings, including a $30 million deal with the Lakers and a $60 million tenure with the Knicks, underscore his financial prowess.

Personal Life

Jackson’s personal life is marked by romantic relationships, including notable associations with Jeanie Buss and familial bonds with five children and eight grandchildren.

Embracing countercultural ideologies, Jackson’s advocacy for drug policy reform reflects his progressive outlook.

His real estate portfolio boasts properties in Marina Del Rey, New York City, and Montana, reflecting his diverse interests and investments.

Phil Jackson Net Worth

Phil Jackson net worth is $70 million.