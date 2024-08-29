Hasmukh Patel, widely known as Hasu, passed away today, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy and community service in Mombasa. As the managing director of Mombasa Cement Limited, Hasu was instrumental in transforming the Kibarani Dumpsite into a beautiful park, a project that earned him widespread recognition and praise.

BREAKING : Philanthropist and MOMBASA CEMENT boss HASU is DEAD pic.twitter.com/2gWO2vhfWs — TheRealMvitaOne (@FauzKhalid) August 29, 2024

His philanthropic work, which began when he joined Mombasa Cement in 2007, had a profound impact on the lives of many. Through the Sahajanad Feeding Centre, he provided meals to over 40,000 individuals, and his Sahajanand Special School supported the education and basic needs of over 5,000 pupils. He also contributed to local infrastructure by building concrete fences around schools and police stations, all as part of his commitment to giving back to the community.

Prominent philanthropist and Mombasa Cement boss, Hasu Patel, passes away. pic.twitter.com/h9SCcAyW7W — 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐟𝐢 (@JamalGaddafi) August 29, 2024

In addition to his work in Kenya, Hasu served as the director of Corrugated Sheets Limited in Kenya and Tororo Cement Limited in Uganda. His contributions to the Kibarani Dumpsite project, in partnership with Governor Joho and President Uhuru Kenyatta, showcased his dedication to environmental conservation and community development.

Educated at Aga Khan Educational Services Schools and Kingston University in London, Hasu was known for his humility and reluctance to enter politics, despite the community’s encouragement. His passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Mombasa’s history, but his legacy will continue to inspire and benefit the community for years to come.