Philip Rivers, a retired American football player, boasts a net worth of $100 million. After 17 seasons in the NFL, Rivers retired in 2020 following his final season with the Indianapolis Colts. He began his professional career with the New York Giants after a successful college stint at North Carolina State, but was quickly traded to the San Diego Chargers. Rivers played for the Chargers for 16 seasons, serving as their starting quarterback from 2006 to 2019. Despite his consistent performance, he never made a Super Bowl appearance, holding the record for the most passing yards and touchdown passes among quarterbacks who have never reached the Super Bowl. Many consider him the best quarterback in history never to have played in a Super Bowl.

Philip Rivers Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth December 8, 1981 Place of Birth Decatur, Alabama Nationality American Profession American Football Player

Early Life

Philip Michael Rivers was born on December 8, 1981, in Decatur, Alabama. Raised in a Roman Catholic family with a strong athletic background, his father coached the local high school football team, and his mother was a schoolteacher. His younger brother, Stephen, also played college football. Rivers started playing football in high school, coached primarily by his father. He excelled as a quarterback, becoming the best prep passer in the state. The only college that seriously considered him for the quarterback position was North Carolina State, where he played under coach Chuck Amato and quickly became the starting quarterback, amassing impressive statistics.

Philip Rivers Career

Despite concerns about his arm strength and unique side-arm throwing style, Rivers was drafted by the New York Giants in the 2004 NFL Draft and then traded to the San Diego Chargers. Initially, he was the third-string quarterback behind Drew Brees but became the second-string quarterback in 2005. When Brees departed in 2006, Rivers became the starting quarterback and quickly proved himself, leading the team to several comebacks and earning respect for playing through injuries, including a game with a torn ACL in 2007.

Also Read: What Was Paul Walker Net Worth?

By 2008, Rivers led the league in touchdown passes, passer rating, and yards per pass attempt. He signed a six-year contract extension with the Chargers in 2009 and continued to excel, amassing over 25,000 career yards by 2012. In 2015, he signed another four-year extension. After mutually parting ways with the Chargers in 2019, Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts and retired in 2020. Post-retirement, he announced plans to become a high school football coach, following in his father’s footsteps.

Philip Rivers Contracts

Philip Rivers signed a six-year, $92 million deal with the San Diego Chargers in 2009. In 2015, he signed a four-year extension worth $84 million. Throughout his career, he earned a total of $243 million in NFL salary alone.

SUV

In 2017, Rivers was reported to be using a specially-designed SUV with a luxurious film room to watch football games during his commute to practice with the Chargers, primarily to avoid Los Angeles traffic. The vehicle, described as having “its own living room,” likely cost at least $200,000, plus additional fees for a driver.

Real Estate

In 2020, Rivers purchased a home in Westfield, Indiana, for just under $1 million. The five-bedroom residence, located in the affluent Brookside neighborhood, features 7,500 square feet of living space, four fireplaces, a wet bar, and a projection theater system. The home was listed for $1.05 million after Rivers retired from the NFL.

That same year, Rivers listed his California home for $4.2 million. The 6,844-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion in a gated community near San Diego features a media room, ocean views, a pool, an indoor basketball court, a spa, and an 18-hole golf course. Rivers originally bought the home in 2009 for $3.299 million.

Philip Rivers Net Worth

Philip Rivers net worth is $100 million.