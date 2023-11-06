Philippines Radio Anchor Murdered During Live Broadcast

Juan Jumalon, a radio anchor better known as DJ Johnny Walker in the Philippines, was shot dead while conducting a live broadcast from his home-based studio, according to local police reports.

The horrifying event took place as Mr. Jumalon was live-streaming on Facebook at approximately 05:30 local time. The assailant entered his recording booth, where he was working, and fired the fatal shot.

The suspect had purportedly requested permission to access the radio booth to make an “important on-air announcement,” as reported by local media citing police sources.

Juan Jumalon’s broadcasts are typically shared on the 94.7 Gold Mega Calamba FM Facebook page, boasting around 2,400 followers. His contributions to the world of radio have been notable and well-received by his audience.

Following the incident, Mr. Jumalon’s wife rushed him to the hospital, but tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival. The police have indicated that they were not aware of any prior threats against his life.

The murder of Juan Jumalon, marks the fourth case of a journalist being killed since the start of President Marcos Jr.’s tenure in June 2022, as reported by the National Union of Journalists in the Philippines.

The union emphasized that the attack is especially condemnable as it occurred within Jumalon’s own residence, which also served as his radio station.

The spate of journalist murders in the Philippines is deeply concerning, further emphasizing the dangers faced by media professionals in the country. The United States-based organization Freedom House has noted the Philippines as one of the most perilous places in the world for journalists.

Expressing outrage at the senseless murder, President Marcos Jr. has strongly condemned the act and instructed the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation aimed at swiftly bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for enhanced protection and security for journalists in the Philippines.