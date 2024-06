The wreckage of the plane which was carrying Malawi Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and 9 others has been located.

Chilima, along with 9 others, tragically lost their lives in a military aircraft crash in northern Malawi.

May the soul of the VP and the departed rest in peace ๐Ÿ’”๐Ÿ’”

Below are the photos from the scene of the crush