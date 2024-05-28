Pierre Gasly Siblings: A Family Fueled by Motorsports

Pierre Gasly, a French racing driver, competes in Formula One for Alpine.

Notable achievements include winning the 2016 GP2 Series championship and securing his first Formula One victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

Gasly has a rich family history in motorsports and has competed for teams like Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri.

Recently, Gasly expressed frustration over an intra-team clash with Esteban Ocon during the Monaco Grand Prix, emphasizing the importance of avoiding such incidents for team success.

Siblings

Gasly has four half-brothers from his parents’ previous marriage.

Nicolas Caron and Cyril Caron are maternal half-brothers from his mother’s previous marriage while Phillipe Gasly and Paul Gasly are paternal half-brothers from his father’s previous marriage.

Gasly recently surprised his brothers by giving them their first “track day” experience in Formula-style cars.

He reminisced about all the times they spent playing Mario Kart together when he was younger.

Karting career

Gasly began his motorsport journey in karting at the young age of 6 in France.

He started racing competitively in 2006 and quickly rose through the ranks.

In his debut year in 2006, Gasly secured 15th position in the French Minime Championship, he advanced to 4th position in the championship the following year, and in 2009, Gasly transitioned to the international stage, concluding 2010 as the runner-up in the prestigious CIK-FIA European Championship.

Gasly’s karting career was highlighted by this runner-up spot in the CIK-FIA European Championship, and his success in karting laid the foundation for his subsequent move to single-seater racing.

Formula One career

Gasly’s Formula One career began with his debut at the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix for Toro Rosso, replacing Daniil Kvyat.

He initially drove for Toro Rosso alongside Brendon Hartley in the 2018 season, scoring his first Formula One points in Bahrain and finishing the season with 29 points.

In 2019, Gasly was promoted to Red Bull Racing to partner Max Verstappen, but struggled to match his teammate’s pace and was eventually demoted back to Toro Rosso, replaced by Alexander Albon.

Despite this setback, Gasly achieved his first podium finish at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing second.

Gasly’s time at Toro Rosso, which became Scuderia AlphaTauri, was marked by outstanding results, including his maiden victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

He continued to drive for AlphaTauri until the end of the 2022 season, when he joined Alpine for the 2023 season, scoring his fourth career podium by finishing third at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Driving style

Gasly’s driving style is characterized by an aggressive and dynamic approach to racing.

He brakes in a straight line before turns, rather than trail-braking into the corner, and he downshifts aggressively as he approaches turns, showing a forceful style.

Gasly is known for an attacking driving style, always looking to gain positions and willing to take risks and make bold moves to overtake other cars.

Early in his Red Bull career, he struggled to adapt his aggressive style to the car’s characteristics, mentioning his style was “too aggressive” for the Red Bull, which was not helping his performance.

Gasly’s aggressive style allows him to make up positions and push hard in races, but it can also lead to mistakes or struggles to adapt to certain cars or conditions.

He has worked on refining his approach to get the most out of different cars and situations.