Plans Underway To Launch Kenya Police Women’s Football Team

Plans are in motion to establish a Kenya Police Women’s Football Club, as part of efforts to expand the Kenya Police FC.

The Ministry of Interior announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo met with team officials and sponsors, led by Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava, to discuss the initiative.

“Kenya Police FC greatly values Betika’s support and partnership, with discussions aimed at expanding this collaboration to include the development of both the ladies’ team and a youth team, in compliance with @Officialfkfpl club financing rules and FIFA regulations,” the statement said.

Kenya Police FC is a professional football club based in Nairobi and currently competes in the Kenya Premier League after earning promotion from the National Super League. The team plays its home matches at the Kenya Police Sacco Stadium.

The club is owned and managed by the Kenya Police, with Nyale Munga serving as chairman and Chris Oguso as CEO.