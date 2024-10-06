Please Forgive Me! Besieged Gachagua Appeals To Ruto, MPs And Kenyans

Besieged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday asked for forgiveness ahead of his D-day with Members of Parliament who will decide on his removal from office.

The removal will be through impeachment as per the law.

In a passionate appeal during a church service at the National Prayer Altar in Karen, Nairobi, Gachagua said if he has wronged anyone as deputy president of Kenya, they should find it in their hearts to forgive him.

Gachagua asked Ruto and MPs who have tabled his impeachment in parliament and Kenyans to forgive him for his wrongdoing.

“I want to say to my brother President William Ruto if, in our zeal to work, I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me. If my spouse, in her duties with the boychild, has wronged you in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive her,” Gachagua pleaded.

Gachagua had a similar appeal to MPs.

Apparently referencing to his shareholders rhetoric upon resuming office in 2022, Gachagua said all he was doing was appreciating those who voted for him and Ruto into power.

“Probably you find that in appreciating our people and the support they gave the president and I, probably our utterances made you feel uncomfortable, we did not mean bad, we were appreciating the people who voted for us, if you feel that we rubbed you the wrong way, please find it in your heart to forgive me,” he further pleaded.

This comes amid an impeachment motion tabled in the House, seeking to remove Gachagua from office over what movers of the motion say is gross misconduct and violation of the constitution.

MPs have accused Gachagua of, among others, disrespecting his boss the president, and unlawfully amassing wealth since come to office.

Gachagua denies any wrongdoing, saying it is a political witch hunt because of supporting his Mt. Kenya backyard.

Public participation in the impeachment has been going on, but most Kenyans want both Gachagua and Ruto to vacate office.

Kenyans have also used the opportunity to read the riot act to the Kenya Kwanza leadership, demanding accountability and better governance.

Gachagua is facing abuse of office charges and violation of the law as the impeachment threatens to end his political career.