Plumber Dies After Falling from Third Floor of Building in CBD

Police are investigating an incident in which a plumber died after falling from the third floor of a building along Luthuli Avenue, Nairobi.

The victim identified as Peter Karanja Muturi had been on duty on Saturday afternoon at the Amar Bar and Restaurant when he fell off.

He landed head-first on the first floor of the adjacent building sustaining serious injuries.

Police said he was rushed to Mama Lucy Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances under which the incident happened. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Cases where masons and other casual laborers fall and die have been on the rise.

Police and other agencies are investigating the incidents and no action so far has been taken. Up to ten people have died in the past months.