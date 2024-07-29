PNU Considers Exiting Azimio Coalition

The Party of National Unity (PNU) is contemplating leaving the Azimio Coalition.

PNU leader Peter Munya stated that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a key party in the coalition, has moved to support the government, creating a conflict of interest.

“You cannot be on two sides. You either belong to the opposition or the government,” Munya emphasized. “The way our constitution is structured, there has to be two sides: those in government and those in opposition. You can’t be in both places.”

Former Agriculture CS expressed his hope that ODM, led by Raila Odinga, would make a definitive choice.

He urged them to either fully join the government or remain in opposition.

“We believe we can play a better role in PNU while in opposition, and we are telling our brothers in Azimio to make that choice. If they have decided to join the government, they should do so fully.”

Munya also mentioned that the government had not offered him any position, and even if they did, he would not be willing to join.

He criticized the current regime for the numerous challenges the country is facing.

On July 24, President William Ruto made additional nominations to his cabinet, including members allied with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Prior to these nominations, Ruto had expressed his intention to form a broad-based government through extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations.

“I will immediately engage in extensive consultations with the aim of setting up a broad-based government to help me accelerate and expedite the necessary, urgent, and irreversible implementation of radical programs to deal with the burden of debt, raise domestic resources, expand job opportunities, and eliminate wastage and unnecessary duplication of government agencies,” Ruto stated when he dissolved the previous Cabinet.

The leaders allied with Azimio leader Raila Odinga appointed to Ruto’s Cabinet include:

Hassan Joho, Mining and Blue Economy

Wycliffe Oparanya, Cooperatives and MSME Development

John Mbadi, National Treasury

Opiyo Wandayi, Energy and Petroleum

During a Town Hall on Sunday, President Ruto clarified that appointing ODM members did not signify forming a national coalition