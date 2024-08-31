Poet and Singer Jessica Mbangeni Passes Away

Jessica Mbangeni, the renowned praise singer and poet, has passed away. Her family confirmed the sad news on Saturday, August 31.

In a heartfelt statement, the family announced, “It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we, the family of Dr. Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, announce her passing. Our beloved mother, sister, and people’s praise poet, Bishop Jessica Mbangeni, has left us to join the ancestors.”

BREAKING NEWS: Praise poet and singer, Jessica Mbangeni has passed away. pic.twitter.com/9oq8yB2tzj — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2024

While the family did not disclose the circumstances of Jessica’s death, they honored her memory, describing her as a source of inspiration to many.

BREAKING NEWS: Poet and Activist #JessicaMbangeni has passed away. The Mbangeni family has requested privacy during this difficult time.#KayaNews NPM pic.twitter.com/XPKQv0qEQ8 — Kaya News (@KayaNews) August 31, 2024

“Her contributions to our community and the world as a praise poet, spiritual leader, and cultural ambassador were immeasurable. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched,” the statement continued.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, expressing gratitude for the love and support from friends, fans, and the community. “We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn her passing. We are deeply appreciative of the love and support, but we request that you give us the space to grieve as a family.”

Jessica Mbangeni, originally from Nqamakwe in the Eastern Cape, gained prominence as a member of the Soweto Gospel Choir. Her talent earned her accolades, including a South African Traditional Music Award (Safta) and a South African Music Award (Sama).

Details regarding her memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared at a later time.