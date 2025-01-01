Poisoning Attempt Reported on Ousted Syrian Leader Bashar al-Assad

An assassination attempt on ousted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has reportedly taken place. According to claims from the online account General SVR, which is believed to be run by a former high-ranking Russian spy, the 59-year-old Assad fell ill on Sunday. The account suggests that after requesting medical assistance, Assad began coughing violently and choking. The source speculates that this may have been the result of a poisoning attempt.

Tests reportedly confirmed the presence of poison in his system, although no official sources have verified the claims, and there has been no confirmation from Russian authorities. Assad, who has been under the protection of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow since December 8 of last year, is said to have stabilized after receiving treatment in his apartment.

⚡️⚡️⚡️Bashar al-Assad Poisoned Dear subscribers and guests of the channel! There is every reason to believe that an assassination attempt was made on former #Syrian President #Bashar_al_Assad. In the afternoon on Sunday, Assad complained to security guards about indisposition… https://t.co/XSu3WqzckK pic.twitter.com/j0PqoRXuZg — generalsvr_en (@generalsvr_en) December 31, 2024

In related news, it was revealed last month that Asma, Assad’s wife, who was born in London, will not be able to return to the UK due to her expired passport. The couple, along with their family, has been living in exile in Moscow following the collapse of Assad’s regime. Reports suggest that Asma may be seeking a divorce and is interested in returning to the UK