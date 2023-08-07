Poisons Board Bans Sale, Use of Vaginal Detox Yoni Pearls

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has banned the sale and use of vaginal detox products known as Yoni pearls.

The pharmaceutical regulator on Monday said the products also referred to as herbal tampons, cleansing pearls, or vaginal pearls are not licensed for use in the country.

“The PPB notifies the public that Yoni pearls are neither registered nor authorized for use in Kenya as required under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act Cap 244,” PPB CEO Fred Siyoi said.

“Therefore their usage poses potential health risks as the PPB cannot guarantee their quality safety and efficacy.

Read: How a Neuroscientist Used Twitter to Share Her Brave Battle with Terminal Cancer till her Demise

“In light of this, PPB strongly advises against the distribution, supply, sale, or use of the aforementioned product and any other unregistered products with similar claims.”

Additionally, PPB asked members of the public and medical professionals to report any dubious health items and technology to the board via the website or the USSD code *271#.

Due to potential danger and a lack of research, several medical practitioners advise against use of yoni pearls.

According to scientists, there is little evidence to back the claims made by yoni pearl producers that they can detoxify or clean the uterus and vagina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...