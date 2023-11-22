Poisons Board Warns Kenyans Against Buying Alleged Sexual Enhancement Drug ‘Asali ya Wazee’

A popular honey-based sexual enhancement supplement Therma Epimedyumlu Macun is no longer available for purchase or distribution, the government has announced.

The product, referred to as “Asali ya Wazee,” is being sold in Kenya and is said to have sexual enhancement qualities.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) announced on Tuesday that the product has been banned due to significant adulteration with high levels of a conventional active pharmaceutical ingredient called sildenafil, which is prescribed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and erectile dysfunction. The decision was reached after extensive testing.

Sildenafil, PPB said, is classified as a prescription-only medicine and its excessive consumption poses safety and health hazards.