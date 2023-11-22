Poisons Board Warns Kenyans Against Buying Alleged Sexual Enhancement Drug ‘Asali ya Wazee’

A popular honey-based sexual enhancement supplement Therma Epimedyumlu Macun is no longer available for purchase or distribution, the government has announced.
The product, referred to as “Asali ya Wazee,” is being sold in Kenya and is said to have sexual enhancement qualities.
The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) announced on Tuesday that the product has been banned due to significant adulteration with high levels of a conventional active pharmaceutical ingredient called sildenafil, which is prescribed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and erectile dysfunction. The decision was reached after extensive testing.
Sildenafil, PPB said, is classified as a prescription-only medicine and its excessive consumption poses safety and health hazards.
“The PPB strongly cautions the public against use or involvement in the trade, distribution, wholesale, retail, issuance or dispensing of this product. Any person found dealing with or distributing these products will be subjected to legal action,” said the government agency.
The board also alerted the public about batches of counterfeit and inferior Truvada medicines on the market. Gilead Science Inc. is the manufacturer of the 200mg and 300mg Truvada products in dispute.
The board also pointed out that the products’ counterfeit packaging and labeling serve as proof that they do not have the required approved marketing license, making them illegally available on the market.
As a result, PPB alerted the public to the fact that the safety, quality, and efficiency of product batches B4033894D and B425875D cannot be guaranteed.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings