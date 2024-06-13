Police Appeal for Information on Whereabouts of Woman in Attempted Murder Case in Kayole 

A court has issued a warrant of arrest against a woman wanted over a case of attempted murder in Nairobi’s Mihang’o Estate in Njiru, Kayole sub-county.

Detectives based at DCI Kayole, Nairobi have appealed for information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Mary Mwende Kimwalu, who is a suspect in a case of the attempted murder that happened April 22, 2023.

Police argued Mary Mwende reportedly stabbed her ex-boyfriend three times on the chest using a kitchen knife, after a tiff that sundered their once dazzling love.

After the heinous attack, she went underground, carefully effacing the track behind her.

Police have been looking for her in vain.

Mwende did not only hole up, but also cut communication with her family, known friends and has since avoided places she previously frequented hence paralyzing efforts to bring her to justice.

The Immigration Department confirmed to police that she has not exited the country, and a warrant of arrest issued against her on May 13, 2024 is in force.

Records of the suspect held at the National Registration Bureau indicate that she hails from Ikutha in Kitui Central, at Kyoani sub-location.

Her family availed photos of the woman to the police. Police said they are also desperate to know the whereabouts of their kin.