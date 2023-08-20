Police Arrest Barber After Foreign Athlete Killed In Iten

Police are investigating an incident in which a foreign athlete died after fighting with a barber in Iten town, Keiyo North Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The barber is being detained for allegedly killing foreign athlete, police said.

Area police boss Tom Makori said they received a report from a coach residing in an athlete’s camp in Iten over the fight.

Makori said ab earlier report indicated the barber fought with the athlete, seriously injuring him.

“We got a report that one of the athletes training in their camp fought with the barber,” said Makori.

“The victim was taken to hospital and because he had serious injuries he went to ICU but unfortunately he passed on.”

He said it is not yet clear why the two fought, saying that further investigations into the incident have been launched with the aim of getting to the bottom of the matter.

He also urged area residents to desist from taking matters into their own hands and instead report such incidents to law enforcement.

This is after locals threatened to lynch the suspect.

The athlete’s body was taken to the mortuary ahead of planned autopsy. The family of the deceased has since been informed.

Foreign athletes flock the area for training.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...