Police arrest former soccer player Robinho in Brazil

Police arrested former soccer player Robinho in the Brazilian city of Santos on Thursday to serve out a nine-year prison sentence for rape, local news website G1 reported.
Robinho’s defense had filed a petition to Brazil’s Supreme Court to avoid his arrest, but the appeal was rejected on Thursday. On Wednesday, a separate local court had ruled the athlete must serve his sentence in Brazil, though he was convicted in Italy.
More to follow…
By Agencies.Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings