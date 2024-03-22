fbpx
    Police arrest former soccer player Robinho in Brazil

    Linda Amiani
    Robinho
    Soccer Football - Super Lig - Besiktas v Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. - Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey - April 13, 2019 Istanbul Basaksehir's Robinho celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer
    Police arrested former soccer player Robinho in the Brazilian city of Santos on Thursday to serve out a nine-year prison sentence for rape, local news website G1 reported.
    Robinho’s defense had filed a petition to Brazil’s Supreme Court to avoid his arrest, but the appeal was rejected on Thursday. On Wednesday, a separate local court had ruled the athlete must serve his sentence in Brazil, though he was convicted in Italy.
    More to follow…
    By Agencies.
