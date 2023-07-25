Police Arrest House help in Murder of Kilifi County Official Rahab Karisa

Detectives Tuesday have arrested a house help linked to the murder of Kilifi County Fisheries and Blue Economy Chief Officer Rahab Karisa.

Rahab was stabbed to death at her house in Kilifi on July 20.

Police said the house help, Diana Momanyi, was arrested in Kakamega as she sought to escape to Uganda. The woman comes from Bungoma County and had told some friends she intended to leave for Uganda for a while.

Detectives trailed her to Kakamega where she was seeking directions for her destination.

“She was arrested in Kakamega and the team is on the way here with her. We will talk more when they are here,” said Kilifi head of DCI David Siele.

Police said she lied about her real names after police established she was employed as a house help by Aching Agolla Biwott.

Police investigators say she stabbed the employer after an argument over money.

Rahab had just arrived from a week-long work tour of Italy when an argument ensued between her and her aunt, and the house help.

Investigators said that Rahab found Sh32,000 missing from the Sh100,000 she had been keeping in her house.

One of their neighbours said they heard someone scream once but no one thought much about it until they started hearing commotion in the compound.

Rahab was stabbed to death by her house help in Mnarani, Kilifi county on July 20 morning, police said.

The two argued over missing money in the house that degenerated into a fight. The employer had returned to the country l from a trip to Italy. She had some money from the trip and placed it in some closet but when she came back she found some missing.

Preliminary findings show she asked the maid who had picked the money and she denied knowledge of the same.

This degenerated into a shouting and led a fight that left the officer with stab wounds.

She bled to death in her house. Her children were in a different room oblivious of the tragedy.

Police say she could have survived had she gotten help.

“She died out of bleeding. Had she gotten help she would be alive,” said one officer.

This is after she jumped over the perimeter wall when security officers from a private firm arrived for morning duties.

