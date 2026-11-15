Police Arrest Suspect, Recover 29 Suspected Stolen Phones in Nanyuki

Police in Nanyuki, Laikipia County, have arrested a suspect and recovered 29 mobile phones believed to have been stolen during an intelligence-led operation.

Officers from Nanyuki Police Station in Laikipia East Sub-County conducted the operation following a tip-off from members of the public that the suspect was allegedly buying stolen mobile phones.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers proceeded to the suspect’s premises at Nanyuki Stage, where they conducted a search and recovered 29 assorted smartphones suspected to have been stolen.

The suspect was arrested and taken to Nanyuki Police Station alongside the recovered handsets.

Police said the mobile phones had been secured as exhibits pending the suspect’s arraignment in court.