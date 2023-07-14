Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover AK47 Rifles with 180 Bullets in Garissa

Police in Garissa have recovered two AK47 rifles from two gunmen who were suspected to have been terrorizing the public in Kunaso state of Waberi location, Garissa County following a complaint made by the public at Iftin Police Station.

Police said that on July 12, the station’s Land cruiser had gone to pick up officers for change when a white Toyota Probox with gunmen onboard approached them.

The officers challenged and managed to arrest the two suspects; Osman Yussuf Gure who was found in possession of an AK47 riffle with five magazines loaded with 150 rounds, a green military belt, four leather magazine pouches, and two small leather pouches.

He was also found with a Samsung mobile phone, Sh396,000 in cash, one pair of military trousers, and a jacket.

His accomplice; Dubat Tanane Jithaye was found in possession of one AK47 Riffle loaded with one magazine containing 30 rounds.

The suspects were taken to Garissa Police Station. The motor vehicle was detained at the station yard pending further police action.

According to the police, the gangsters were suspected to have killed a boy and injured two people at Kunaso estate in Garissa town.

Locals called on the government to ensure the gunmen terrorizing them are dealt with decisively and their sponsors taken to task.

The area has been experiencing cases of insecurity including terrorism.