Police Ask Mandago to Surrender After Court Issued Warrant of Arrest

A Nakuru Court issued a warrant of arrest against Mandago and three others over claims of abuse of office and stealing.

The other officials are Joseph Kipkemoi Maritim, Meshak Rono and Joshua Kipkemoi Lelei.

They are supposed to face charges of conspiracy to commit felony, stealing and abuse of office.

They are also accused of forgery. They are accused of conspiring to steal Sh1 billion from an account domiciled at the Kenya Commercial Bank in Eldoret registered under the Uasin Gishu Education Trust Fund meant for overseas university fees for students under Uasin Gishu County Overseas Education Programme.