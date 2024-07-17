fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Police Ban Demonstrations In Nairobi CBD ‘Until Further Notice’

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Nairobi CBD
    A riot police officer stands near supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, during an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Mathare settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/John Muchucha/File Photo

    Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced a ban on protests within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) for an unspecified period of time.

    “As a result, no demonstrations will be permitted in the Nairobi Central Business District and its surroundings until further notice to ensure public safety,” he said.

    This comes after weeks of youth-led anti-government demonstrations that have, majorly, been conducted around the Nairobi CBD and its environs.

    Kanja said the protests that began in June have not only led to massive destruction of property but also tremendous loss of lives following the infiltration by criminal elements.

    Kanja said police had received information about a plot by the said criminal elements to continue causing destruction during the protests, including one reportedly planned for Thursday, July 18, 2024.

    Also Read: CJ Koome mourns Justice Daniel Ogembo Ogembo

    He said since the leadership of the youthful protesters is not known, the police are unable to ensure their security hence has resolved to institute the said ban.

    “In keeping with our Constitutional role and in the interest of national security, we wish to inform the public that we have credible intelligence that organized criminal groups are planning to take advantage of the ongoing pretests to execute their attacks including looting,” said the acting IG.

    More than 50 people have died out of the protests. More than 400 others were injured and property destroyed by goons.

    The demos started over proposed Finance Bill 2024. The demonstrators raided parliament in the drama and in anger over the passage of the bill.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    A Legacy of Justice: The Life and Career of Justice Daniel Ogembo Ogola

    Police Ban Demonstrations In Nairobi CBD ‘Until Further Notice’

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X