Police Blame Lack Of Fence For Killing Of First-Year Student At Pwani University

Lack of a fence at Pwani University has been blamed for the fatal stabbing of a first-year student days after reporting.

Faith Adongo Owino succumbed to her injuries following a suspected knife attack at around 7:30 pm on Friday, October 20.

While returning home, Faith was stabbed multiple times by her assailants along the now-notorious Misufuni road, police and other students said.

She was rushed to Kilifi District Hospital’s Emergency wing, where she succumbed to her injuries at about 10 pm.

She had been stabbed in the neck by unknown assailants.

Police said a number of students had recorded statements over the incident.

Other students said she met a tragic end during a freshers’ night event.

The incident happened along Misufini way, a popular location for university gatherings, during the freshers’ night event.

Faith Adongo Owino was attacked with a knife, leaving her severely injured in the neck. She was headed for their library direction.

Also Read: Stabbed Pwani University Student Reveals Why She Dumped KU Boyfriend

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition and succumbed later on.

She was first year student taking bachelor of arts in literature.

Police visited the scene and declared investigations are ongoing and no arrest had been made so far.

Kilifi County police commander Fatuma Hadi said they are pursuing various leads into the murder.

She said they are working with the college in efforts to establish the assailant and motive.

She said the incident happened within the college.

Other police officers who visited the scene said the college is not fenced and could have been infiltrated by strangers.

The offciers said even terrorists can easily access the college and kill at will.

“Please tell the CS in charge of education to either visit these institutions and see for himself. There is no security at all.”

“We have also learned even strangers can access the college as there is no fence. There are even old students still in college,” said an insider in the probe.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...