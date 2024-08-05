Police Bosses Lagat, Masengeli Call Meeting of Top Officers in Nairobi

Top police commanders are meeting in Nairobi to discuss security operations.

The meeting will see Regional Police Commanders meet for the first time their newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of police.

Officials said both Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat and his Administration Police Service Counterpart Gilbert Masengeli will separately meet the Regional police bosses for inaugural talks on Monday August 5.

Masengeli is meanwhile scheduled to meet all the officers Tuesday August 6 at the National Police Training Campus in Embakasi as acting Inspector General of police.

They will discuss among others the planned protests on Thursday August 8, officials said.

The protests are emerging to be complicated and a test for the new police bosses.

Plans are the protests will be dispersed.

The process of naming the new IG is ongoing. The new IG will succeed Japhet Koome who resigned in July 12.

Former DIG KPS Douglas Kanja has been proposed for the position. He is waiting the process to start in Parliament.

The new police bosses come to office when the country is facing many challenges in general including joblessness and rising crime.

Whereas president William Ruto has ordered that every junior officer get a salary increment of at least Sh4,000 the service still faces many challenges.

The government says it needs Sh108 billion to implement proposed reforms in the police, prisons and National Youth Service.

Lack of finances may however derail the planned reforms at large, officials say.

The role of DIG-KPS involves commanding, controlling, and administering the Kenya Police Service under the direction of the IG.

The DIG-APS is responsible for leading the Administration Police Service and operates under the directions and control of the IG.

Both Masengeli and Lagat are insiders who know where the problems of the service are.

Insiders say with the needed support, they can deliver on their promises.