Police Burst Narcotics Syndicate, Arrest Nigerian, Kenyan in Umoja

Details have emerged on the two people who were arrested in Umoja, Nairobi, and found with two kilos of cocaine valued at Sh12 million.

The two were arrested last week by anti-narcotics detectives in an operation that had been prompted by international signals.

A Kenyan national Selina Ndinda Ndonyo and her Nigerian boyfriend Michael Adedeji Adeyemi were arrested and two kilos of cocaine recovered from them.

The narcotics had been disguised in African artifacts to prevent detection during transit, police said. At the time of the arrest, the couple was in the process of unpackaging part of the compressed narcotics possibly to be repackaged in smaller quantities for local market.

According to police, Michael operates from Kampala and had arrived in the country on August 27, 2023 through Busia border.

He told police he is in a community of other Nigerians in Kampala engaged in drug trafficking while operating church ministries.

Selina is involved in local narcotics distribution in Athi River and Umoja areas with a constant supply from Kampala, police say.

According to police, both Michael and Selina are associated with Nancy Wamunyota a Kenyan drug trafficker recently arrested while in possession of cocaine in Kitengela.

According to police investigations, Michael is a member of a global Nigerian Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) that source cocaine from Sao Paulo Brazil.

The consignment is shipped using various courier services including Fedex and Union Postal Services through Mahe Island Seychelles, South Africa, Zimbabwe then Bujumbura Burundi.

Upon arrival in Burundi, the DTO sends the narcotics to regional and global markets including; Uganda, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, India, and United States of America (Usa-New York) via Fedex courier service and mules.

Michael brings the narcotics into the country through Busia border. Members of the syndicate, operate various bank accounts in Nigeria’s Access Bank to settle payments and facilitation which includes ticketing, visa payments, hotel bookings and freight fees.

Most narcotics from Kampala and Ethiopia find their way into the country for onward transmission to Europe through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), officials say.

Some of these Nigerians have recruited desperate Kenyans who support them in their business.

A major operation is ongoing and is targeting the mules and the drug lords behind the business, head of anti-narcotics unit Margret Karanja said.

More than 10 suspects including Mathe Wa Ngara have been arrested in the operation.

