Police Change Tack, Charge Pauline Njoroge with Publishing False Information

Police changed their plan and charged Jubilee deputy secretary general Pauline Njoroge in a Malindi court.

She was charged with false publication under the Computer and cybercrime Act 2015.

This was in regard to a tweet she posted regarding a police operation in Nyalenda, Kisumu County.

The charge sheet read: “On 22nd of July, 2023 at 1209PM at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya knowingly posted on your verified Twitter account “@paulinenjoroge” to wit “The massacre happening in Nyanza is heartbreaking. The images are so painful to see, Men’s organs are being mutilated, and other forms of atrocities, and crimes against humanity also happening especially in Nyalenda area. Why would the government persecute its people it’s such a manner? Why would it terrorize its own citizen knowing it to be false and calculated to cause panic and chaos among citizens of the Republic of Kenya.”

A second charge read: “On 21st day of July 2023 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya publish false information on your verified twitter account @paulinenjoroge to wit “So police officers will now be using South Sudan’s number plates when going to raid homes of innocent Kenyans?” Knowingly to be false and calculated to cause panic and chaos among citizens of the Republic of Kenya.”

She was also accused of cyber harassment.

The charge read: “On 21st day of July 2023 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya posted on your verified twitter account @paulinenjoroge to wit “Nikiweka Biblia Chini, nachukua bunduki na nikuwe dictator?” Knowingly to be false and calculated to discredit the reputation of the head of state.”

Another charge read: “On 21st day of July 2023 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya posted on your verified twitter account @paulinenjoroge to wit “William Ruto surely?!!! This is how low you want to stoop?” Knowingly to be false and calculated to discredit the reputation of the head of state.”

She and two other people were arrested on Saturday.

Initially, police planned to charge her with offences under the Narcotics and Psychotropic substances Act, the National Commission and Integration Commission Act, the Penal code and the Computer Misuse and cybercrimes Act.

They produced the three in court on Monday.

They wanted the three be detained for 30 days to enable them complete their investigations.

The police in an affidavit say Pauline has been posting and tweeting inflammatory and inciteful messages against state agencies on her social media accounts, leading to polarization of her followers locally, regionally and internationally.

“The 1st respondent’s inflammatory remarks have been targeting the Head of State, who is a symbol of National unity and security. Twitter and Facebook platforms are cloud-based, and any of the three respondents, having access to an electronic device connected to the internet, can log in to the mentioned accounts and edit, delete, or deactivate these accounts.”

Police argue if the respondents are released before the source of the said inflammatory information is established and secured, the source may easily be erased to the detriment of this case.

But this changed after lawyers protested. They went into arguments over her bail.

Lawyers Ndegwa Njiru, Suiyanka Lempaa and Sophia Rajab represented them.

Pauline, Jane Mwangi Nduta and Emanze Jilani, a driver were arrested after the car they were travelling in was intercepted by detectives along the Watamu-Jakaranda road on Saturday.

They were allegedly found in possession of narcotics drugs upon search of the car and their hotel rooms.

They have denied the claims as lies by the police. Pauline is a popular blogger and has been a critic of the Kenya Kwanza government hence the move to attack her, many feel so.

