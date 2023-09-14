Questions as Police Claim Suspect Used Hood Lace to Take Own Life in Gilgil Cells

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority joined a probe into claims a suspect died in a police cell in Gilgil by hanging himself using a lace from his hood.

Police had reported 21 year old Danson Kahuria Gitau alias Kabro died by suicide at the Kiptangwanyi police post on September 12.

But other officials doubted the suicide theory arguing the lace from the hood can not withstand the man’s weight.

Kahuria had been arrested and and detained for the offence of stealing from a dwelling house.

The suspect had allegedly stolen a mountain bicycle and a pair of shoe from a neighbours’ house which were all recovered and held as exhibits.

He was detained at the station cells. An officer who was inspecting the cells said he found the deceased hanging on the lace that was allegedly tied onto the ventilation grills inside the cell.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

Police later alerted IPOA team in Nakuru which joined the probe.

IPOA is supposed to be informed about such incidents.

The body was moved to Nakuru mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

