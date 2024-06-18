Police Declare They Will Not Allow Occupy Parliament Protests

A showdown looms Tuesday after police said they will not allow a planned protest to oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

Nairobi Region Police Commander Adamson Bungei dismissed any plan to organize protests in Nairobi saying it was illegal.

But the organizers said they had informed the police of their plans as required and are ready for the march.

On his side, Bungei said that no one applied for a gathering or picketing permit as expected.

Bungei said they received a ‘faulty’ document dated June last year, which doesn’t meet the protest permission threshold.

“We will not allow them anywhere near there. Let them stay away,” he said.

He added they have mobilized officers to ensure that any gathering is dispersed instantly in the CBD.

This comes as activists led by Boniface Mwangi have already issued an elaborate plan for the protest dubbed ‘Occupy Parliament’ against the Finance Bill 2024.

Police have warned of possible disruption of traffic flow on some roads near Parliament Building on Tuesday June 18.

This will be part of efforts to contain the planned protest outside Parliament in Nairobi to oppose the Finance Bill, 2024.

More anti riot teams were mobilized in readiness for the deployment to start from mid-day, police said.

Police aware of the situation said they had been ordered to ensure they “diffuse” the protest from the start.

Multi agency teams had been holding meetings to plan how they will handle the protest.

The protest dubbed Occupy Parliament is planed for Tuesday June 18 when the Bill is expected to be tabled in the House.

The voting on the Bill is expected Thursday June 20.

After the organizers notified the authorities of the plans to hold the protest, top police commanders have been meeting separately to discuss the way forward.

The teams had been meeting at police headquarters and Nairobi Area police command separately.

There are fears the protesters may block the Members of Parliament from accessing the House, police said adding there will be deployment of anti riot teams.

Mwangi denied the claims saying their protest will be peaceful to pass a message to the legislators.

A recent survey conducted by Infotrak indicated that an overwhelming 87 per cent of Kenyans are opposed to the revenue mobilization measures proposed in the Bill.

Some of the disgruntled Kenyans have been mobilizing themselves on social media under the hashtag ‘Reject Finance Bill’ to raise awareness and marshal sufficient support to ensure they show up in their numbers to occupy Parliament on D-day.

“Citizens, rise against over taxation. Reject Finance Bill 2024,” reads a poster circulating on X.

The National Assembly’s Finance Committee retreated on Wednesday to write a report on the Bill ahead of its expected tabling in Parliament Tuesday.

Aware that police will be deployed to disperse the gathering, the organizers of the protest have advised those who will answer their call and show up to come prepared for the worst.

“Carry placard, handkerchief and bottle of water,” the poster reads.

Protesters often arm themselves with bottles of water and handkerchiefs in anticipation should teargas be lobbed at them.

The organizers of the peaceful protest say people should start gathering from 12pm.

“We shall gather to keep vigil as members of Parliament vote at 2.30pm. IG Koome to provide police to protect us as he respects Article 37 of the Constitution: The right to protest and picket.”

While unveiling the Sh3.92 trillion 2024-25 Budget estimates in Parliament on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u outlined a number of tax measures the government wants to pursue to raise Sh2.92 trillion locally.