Police Disperse Protestors Advocating for Affordable Housing

Police used teargas canisters to disperse a lobby group that was demonstrating outside Milimani law courts, Nairobi in support of Affordable Housing Levy.

Some of them were arrested in the drama that had disrupted business at the law courts.

The group was protesting against the court of appeal’s recent ruling on the levy.

The demonstrators donned in construction attire, waving wigs and chanting “haki yetu” demanded that the government to continue with the housing levy for their earner’s sake.

With placards bearing messages such as “Affordable Housing is not just a program, It’s a lifeline for a better quality of life”, the protesters highlighted the significance of the housing initiative for their well-being.

Amid the crowd, an electrical engineer shared his frustration, expressing disappointment at the lack of employment opportunities following the court’s ruling.

“Uliniambia nisome engineering nikasoma vizuri, nmegraduate na Sina kazi, sai ndio nmepata kazi mzuri, Wacha serikali ikate hao watu kama hawataki kukatwa sisi tukatwe, tupewe kazi na kazi iendelee, vijana wapate kazi. Sai nafanya kazi ya mjengo na Mimi nmesomea kazi ya electrical engineering, uko napata pesa kidogo.”

Another protester passionately stated, “Housing levy lazima. Mimi kama mfanyakazi naomba kazi iendelee kwa sababu bila hiyo watu wataingililia vitu mbaya,” loosely translated to “Housing levy is a must. As a worker, I plead for the work to continue because without this project, people will resort to illegal ways.”

The Affordable Housing Levy had faced a setback when the High Court declared it unconstitutional on November 28, 2023. The Court of Appeal upheld this decision last Friday, refusing the state’s application to suspend the implementation of the High Court judgement while awaiting the determination of their appeal.

Justices Lydia Achode, John Mativo, and Gatembu Kairu explained their decision, emphasizing the importance of public interest in allowing the appeal process to unfold.

They cautioned that granting a stay could lead to irreversible consequences if the challenged decision is ultimately affirmed.