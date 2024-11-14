Close Menu
    Police Explain Arrest Of Embu Businessman

    Andrew Walyaula
    Police Explain Arrest Of Embu Businessman James Irungu

    Police in Embu have explained the arrest of businessman James Irungu Kabuga, the owner of Dubai Gardens and Resort Ltd after he was found operating without a valid business license.

    According to a police statement, officers from Wanguru Police Station, under the command of the OCS, were directed to Dubai Gardens and Resort Ltd following a routine business permit check by the County Enforcement Team.

    It was confirmed that the resort was operating without the necessary license.

    The statement also reported that Kabuga became aggressive, obstructing the police in their duties and resisting arrest. He was eventually restrained and taken to Wanguru Police Station.

    “Upon arrival of police officers at the said resort, the accused became violent, hence causing obstruction to police officers in execution of their duty and resisted arrest,” the statement reads.

    In a video circulating online, Irungu is seen being arrested by four police officers who were officially dressed.

    He is seen resisting arrest as those who recorded the video are heard saying he was being mishandled.

    He was then forced into a vehicle.

    In addition to operating a business without a license, Kabuga faces charges of obstructing police and resisting arrest. He was presented before Wanguru Law Court and released on a Sh20,000 bond. However, due to a blackout, the bond was extended until November 18.

     

